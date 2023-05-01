PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Insider Sells $6,396,460.00 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM opened at $67.15 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

