Pushkal Garg Sells 1,839 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $199.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

