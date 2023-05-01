Radio Caca Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $61.51 million and $4.14 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000815 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

