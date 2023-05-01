Raymond James Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $184.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.55.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.24.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

