Ready Capital (RC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ready Capital Price Performance

NYSE RC opened at $10.73 on Monday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 48,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

Further Reading

