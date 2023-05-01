Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $142.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.87. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

