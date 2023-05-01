Repligen (RGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY23 guidance at $2.61-2.69 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.61-$2.69 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $151.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.00. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

