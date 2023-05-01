Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $144.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

