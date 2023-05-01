ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of ResMed worth $21,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $240.96 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,260 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

