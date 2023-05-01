Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.17% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $96,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $656,848.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $656,848.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Raymond James upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

