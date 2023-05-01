Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 3,704 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NNN stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

