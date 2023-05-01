Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,673 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $153.71 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

