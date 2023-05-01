Reviewing Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $15.03 million 5.82 $13.48 million N/A N/A Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.88 $1.14 billion $4.01 2.87

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Comstock Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Comstock Resources pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 27.12% 21.66% 21.66% Comstock Resources 31.84% 68.19% 19.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Permianville Royalty Trust and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 1 9 2 0 2.08

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $13.72, suggesting a potential upside of 19.32%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders. The company was founded in May 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

