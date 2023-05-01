REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,004 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 194.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 200.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after buying an additional 964,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 196.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 818,479 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 203.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 861,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 577,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 166.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after buying an additional 576,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REX opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

