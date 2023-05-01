RGC Resources (RGCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $33.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, analysts expect RGC Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGC Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $19.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -0.04. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in RGC Resources by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RGC Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

