RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RIBT stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.