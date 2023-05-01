Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 8,308 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 503,180 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 207,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 151,568 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 3.6 %

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

NYSE PEAK opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $34.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

