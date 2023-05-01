Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.40 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,715 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $243,395.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,985.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,578,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,660 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY opened at $75.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

