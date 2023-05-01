Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.48 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $162.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

