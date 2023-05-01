Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.69 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,270 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $35.49 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FNF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

