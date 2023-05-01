Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ES opened at $77.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.