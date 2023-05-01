Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 23,185 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $205.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $309.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

