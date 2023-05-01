Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 8,997 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $15,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.80.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $260.89 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $358.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.