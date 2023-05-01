Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $17,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,286,000 after buying an additional 677,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after buying an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $112.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

