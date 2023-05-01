Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 369,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,650 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.