Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 100,360 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,360 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,716,000 after acquiring an additional 632,783 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials stock opened at $113.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

