Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 115,677 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,677 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $421,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.0 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

