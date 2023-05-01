Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,433 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.9 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

