Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 948,970 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

