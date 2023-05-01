Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Equifax worth $19,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Equifax by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $208.38 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $234.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.07 and a 200 day moving average of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

