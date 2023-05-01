Robert W. Baird Boosts Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $161.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIT. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

