Robert W. Baird Boosts AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $125.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

ATR stock opened at $118.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.44. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

