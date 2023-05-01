Robert W. Baird Cuts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $47.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBLY. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $376,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $216,754,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $82,304,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.