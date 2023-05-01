Robert W. Baird Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $59.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

