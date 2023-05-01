Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $625,604.14 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,785.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ROIV stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.20. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

