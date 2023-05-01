Royal Bank of Canada Cuts StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $5.30.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

