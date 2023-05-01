Royal Bank of Canada Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $28.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.42.

NYSE:PINS opened at $23.00 on Friday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

