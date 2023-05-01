Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of SFE stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

