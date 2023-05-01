Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Benchmark

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $320.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAIA. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.31.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA opened at $297.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Saia by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,413,000.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.