Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Benchmark

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $320.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAIA. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.31.

SAIA opened at $297.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Saia by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,413,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

