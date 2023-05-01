Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.04 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

