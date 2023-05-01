Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.04 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
