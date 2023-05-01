Saratoga Investment (SAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 235.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.