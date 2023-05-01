Saratoga Investment (SAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Saratoga Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 235.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.