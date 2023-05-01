Savant Capital LLC Buys 326 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.6 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

