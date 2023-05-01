Scotiabank Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$18.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.