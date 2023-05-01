Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $162.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.73.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Security National Financial
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
