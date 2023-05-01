Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 5,020 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,773,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 343,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 349,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 213,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

