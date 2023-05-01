Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,139.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of KBA opened at $25.38 on Monday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $464.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

