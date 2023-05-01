Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $102.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

