Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Corteva Stock Up 0.7 %

Corteva stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

