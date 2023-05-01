Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.