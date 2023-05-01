Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avantor by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 68,559 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $10,225,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $19.48 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

